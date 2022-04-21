Xiaomi Civi 1S launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chip, 55W fast charging: Check price, specs

Xiaomi Civi 1S was launched in China on Thursday, April 21. The Civi 1S is a follow-up to the original Civi launched last year as the first smartphone under Xiaomi’s rebranded Mi CC line-up. The Civi, while extremely premium looking, also looked oddly like something that Vivo would make. The Civi 1S doesn’t look like it’s trying to change that, either. Not a lot has changed from a spec perspective, too, except for the chip and software.

Like the Civi, the Civi 1S is also extremely slim and light. It weighs only 166g.

Xiaomi Civi 1S specs, features

Speaking of specs, the Xiaomi Civi 1S comes with a 6.55-inch curved OLED display with a 1080p resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate. It can peak 950 nits and supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards.

Under the hood, the phone has an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software is MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, it comes with a 32MP camera.

The phone is further fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

Xiaomi Civi 1S price, availability

Xiaomi Civi 1S price in China starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,200) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get it with 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB for CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,200) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 34,300) respectively.

The phone is available for buying in China. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.