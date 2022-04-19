Xiaomi Civi 1S design-focused smartphone to launch on April 21: Everything to expect

Xiaomi Civi 1S will be launched in China on April 21, Xiaomi has announced. The Civi 1S will be a follow-up to the original Civi launched last year as the first smartphone under Xiaomi’s rebranded Mi CC line-up that has been synonymous with sleek designs and powerful cameras. Renders shared by Xiaomi ahead of launch suggest the design of the Civi 1S will be largely similar to the Civi. It will be offered in two colourways—white and purple.

The Civi, while extremely premium looking, also looked oddly like something that Vivo would make. The Civi 1S doesn’t look like it’s trying to change that, either. Like the Civi, we’re expecting the Civi 1S to be also extremely slim and light. The Civi came in at just under 7mm and 166g. Its curved OLED screen 2.55 mm thin bottom bezel made it stand out from the crowd. The Civi 1S shouldn’t be very far behind.

Speaking of specs, the Xiaomi Civi came with a 6.55-inch curved OLED display with a 1080p resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate. It could peak 950 nits and supported both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards.

Under the hood, the phone had a Snapdragon 778 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For photography, you got a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, it came with a 32MP camera.

The phone was further fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery and came with support for 55W fast charging.

Buzz has it that the Civi 1S will come with an upgraded Snapdragon 77G8+ chip and faster 67W fast charging. More details are awaited.

The Xiaomi Civi was launched at a starting price of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,200) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

