Xiaomi breaks silence on Mi 11 Ultra India availability, says phone delayed due to ‘circumstances beyond our control’

The Mi 11 Ultra was launched at Rs 69,999 (12GB/256GB) in India.

Xiaomi has finally broken its silence on the Mi 11 Ultra India availability situation, saying the phone is delayed due to “circumstances beyond our control”. The “superphone”, as Xiaomi likes to call it, was launched in late April at a price of Rs 69,999 but it was never shipped. The relatively more mass-market Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro phones which were launched alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, were available as soon as launch in contrast with the Mi 11X going on sale from April 27 and Mi 11X Pro going on sale from May 3. This is the first time that Xiaomi has announced a product and did not deliver–for so long.

Leading into today’s formal announcement, Xiaomi had maintained stone-cold silence around the availability of the Mi 11 Ultra even as fans and enthusiasts took to various forums looking for some sort of response or clarity. While at the same time, Xiaomi continued to market the phone across social media keeping the hype alive in some form or the other. This is the first time, it’s talking about the delay.

In an open letter to fans, Xiaomi India said, “We understand that many of you are keen to buy this ultra-premium flagship smartphone. However, due to circumstances beyond our control, we regret to inform you that there will be a delay in the shipment of Mi 11 Ultra.”

That’s not to say that the news is completely out of the blue. Reports suggest, the government of India has put on hold approvals for import of finished electronic devices containing Wi-Fi modules from China for months, driving many brands to delay their launches. Needless to say, this effects all smartphones being imported from China and the Mi 11 Ultra, at least as of now, is not made in India like the Mi 11X or Mi 11X Pro.

“We are working hard to bring it as soon as possible. We are hopeful that the current situation improves soon and that we should be able to communicate the sale date at the earliest.”

Essentially, the availability of Mi 11 Ultra is subject to a few conditions which means–and if at all India’s reported curbs on said Chinese products are spot-on–no one, not even Xiaomi can guarantee if its most ambitious phone will ever be sold in India.