Xiaomi Book Air 13 launched with sleek all-metal design, OLED screen and 12th Gen Intel Core chip: Details

Xiaomi has launched the “Book Air 13” laptop in China. The key USP of this laptop is its slim and lightweight all-metal unibody design and 2.8K E4 OLED screen. The Book Air 13 is powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The laptop also meets Intel’s Evo certification. Xiaomi Book Air 13 price in India starts at CNY 5,999 which roughly translates to Rs 68,500 which is pretty competitive.

Let’s dive into the specs. The Xiaomi Book Air 13 comes with a 13.3-inch 2.8K or 2880 x 1800-pixel resolution OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 600nits of brightness. The panel –which is E4— covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space, Xiaomi says, and supports DC Dimming. The laptop can play Dolby Vision content. Rounding off the package is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Interestingly, the Book Air 13 can also double as a handy 2-in-1 with a rotating hinge that allows the screen to flip around on its axis by a full 360-degree. The screen is also touch-sensitive and supports stylus input.

Under the hood, you get a choice of either a Core i7-1250U or i5-1230U chips with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Software is Windows 11.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. Running the show is a 58.3Wh battery. Xiaomi is bundling a 65W adapter in the box. You also get dual speakers with Dolby Atmos playback support.

Design-wise, the Xiaomi Book Air 13 comes in white and measures just 12mm in thickness and weighs only 1.2kg.

Xiaomi will be offering the laptop in two processor configurations with the i5-1230U version to sell for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 68,500) while the i7-1250U variant will sell for CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 79,700). There is no word on global availability and pricing at the time of writing.