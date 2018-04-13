Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Phone with Shark Gamepad launched: Price, specifications

Black Shark Gaming Phone sports a design that will be favoured by the gamers mostly, however, regular users will find it enticing too

Xiaomi-funded company Black Shark on Friday announced the launch of the hotly-anticipated gaming smartphone in China. Called the Black Shark Gaming Phone, the smartphone is the first-of-its-kind smartphone from the company that is backed by Xiaomi. The Black Shark Gaming Phone comes with top-of-the-line specifications and aims to take on the Razer Phone, which is believed to be the pioneer in the smartphones designed especially for gaming.

Black Shark Gaming Phone Price

The Black Shark Gaming Phone comes with a price tag of 2,999 yuan (approximately Rs 31,300) for the 6GB RAM model while the 8GB RAM variant has been priced at 3,499 yuan (roughly Rs 36,500). The smartphone will be available to pre-book starting today at 6 pm, April 13 in China via Xiaomi Mall, Jingdong, and Mi Jiapin e-commerce websites. The shipping will start on April 20. The Black Shark Gaming Phone comes in Polar Night Black and Sky Gray colour options.

The first 50,000 customers will be eligible to get the Shark Gamepad free of cost. It is not known as of now whether this phone will be launched in the markets outside China.

Black Shark Gaming Phone Specifications and Features

The Black Shark Gaming Phone sports a design that will be favoured by the gamers mostly, however, regular users will find it enticing too. The rear of the smartphone features an amalgamation of grey and black colours in stripes arranged in a shape somewhat resembling a sundial. It comes with cooling technology so that the temperature of the phone stays below the threshold while running graphics-intensive games. The phone comes with a Shark key that instantly enters the phone into the turbo performance mode to offer an immersive gaming experience. The fingerprint sensor can be deployed for some gestures to make the notifications go in the silent or DND mode.

Enhancing the handset’s gaming prowess is the Gamepad that can be paired with Bluetooth to offer handheld gaming. The smartphone looks similar to the Nintendo Switch after slapping the Gamepad at the rear for additional physical control options. The Gamepad packs 150mAh battery inside that is rated to deliver up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. The Black Shark Gaming Phone comes with intelligent motion compensation technology and dark scene detailing process, claimed to offer smoother gaming.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Black Shark Gaming Phone sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display supports a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels, as well as brightness up to 550 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. The phone packs two RAM configurations – 6GB and 8GB – along with 128GB of onboard storage. For the optics, the smartphone houses a dual camera setup featuring two 12-megapixel sensors, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 20-megapixel camera.

The Black Shark Gaming Phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, USB Type-C, dual SIM card support, and Micro-USB among others. The Black Shark Gaming Phone packs a 4000mAh battery under the hood.