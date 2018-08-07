Xiaomi begins inviting beta testers for Android 9 Pie – Here’s how you can apply

Android 9 Pie-based MIUI Global ROM is available for beta testers

Google dropped a bomb on Monday with the official release of Android 9 Pie as the newest, shipping version of its mobile ecosystem. The announcement unexpectedly removed all the speculations of the release timeline, including the Evan Blass’ tip that turned out incorrect. However, the OEMs already began working on Android 9 Pie to match with the timeline of Android 9 Pie stable build rollout. Xiaomi, one of the partner manufacturers, has started inviting beta testers for the next MIUI version that will be based on Android 9 Pie.

Xiaomi has shared a poster asking the MIUI fans to participate in the beta testing programme for the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI Global ROM for the Mi Mix 2S. The company recently halted the Android Oreo-based beta programme for the Mi Mix 2S in favour of the one based on Android P. With Android 9 Pie now official, the company has resumed the process, however, with the latest build. The beta testing programme is available to MIUI forum members only.

The Android 9 Pie beta testing programme is valid for Mi Mix 2S users only, so if you are interested, you must ensure this as one of the eligibility criteria. Apart from that, the interested users will have to sign up for the programme in the MIUI app and make sure they already use MIUI Global ROM on their device. However, the company is likely testing the China ROM separately for the Mi Mix 2S.

The beta testers have to finish the sign-up process before August 9. Xiaomi has also laid down guidelines for the beta testers that require them to have an unlocked bootloader on their device running the latest Global ROM. The beta testers should also be active members on MIUI Forum. Furthermore, the beta testers are required to also register for an account on QQ and join the Beta programme group. After a series of processes, the tester can flash the device with the latest build.

Of course, the Android 9 Pie beta version will have bugs, so the testers are advised to report them and give a feedback to the developers. Xiaomi will collect the feedback from the testers from time to time, in order to understand the bugs and address them in the next build.