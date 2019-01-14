Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Verge smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Huami Amazfit Verge smartwatch with 1.3-inch AMOLED display and all day heart rate monitoring launched in India (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami has launched Amazfit Verge smartwatch in the Indian market. The new Amazfit Verge has a circular display, offers all-day heart rate monitoring, integrated GPS, and IP68 certification for water- and dust-resistance. The smartwatch joins the Amazfit Bip and Cor models that are already available in the Indian market.

Amazfit Verge Price in India, Specifications

The Amazfit Verge price in India is Rs 11,999 and it will be available to purchase exclusively via Amazon.in. It will come in three colour options, namely Sky Grey, Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Mark Mau, Senior Overseas Sales Director, Huami, said, “For the launch of Amazfit Verge in India, we have amplified the technological features on the wrist while maintaining our aesthetically fashioned designs. With wellness being such a strong part of an individual’s daily life, we know that our fans will fall in love with Amazfit Verge.”

Also Read: Vodafone launches yearly prepaid pack that’s Rs 200 cheaper than Jio’s

Amazfit Verge has a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display with 360×360 pixel resolution and diameter of 43mm. It is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor that is paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It runs Android-based Amazfit OS and can be paired with devices running Android 4.4 and above or iOS 9.0 and later using Bluetooth.

The smartwatch comes with a number of dial plates for personalisation, while the band is made using silicone and polycarbonate. Sensor suite on the watch includes a gyroscope, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and the acceleration sensor. It comes with support for Bluetooth 4.2 BLE/ BR/EDR as well as 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g.

Amazfit Verge users will be able to make and answer calls on Android phone using the smartwatch, and will also pull up text messages. The watch has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the display, while the entire body is water-resistant up to 1 metre for 30 minutes, thanks to the IP68 rating. However, the brand does not recommend taking it into the swimming pool.

The key feature of the Amazfit Verge, of course, is the day-long heart rate monitoring to help users detect irregular heart rate patterns. The optical heart rate sensor is claimed to have 98 per cent accuracy and is said to deliver 80 per cent reduction in battery consumption. As mentioned above, the watch supports GPS and has 11 sports modes, along with NFC and 13 watch faces. The smartwatch’s 390mAh is claimed to offer battery life of five days on a single charge.