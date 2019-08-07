Xiaomi announces Redmi 64-megapixel camera phone, India launch likely in Q4

Xiaomi on Wednesday showcased its 64-megapixel imaging technology that will power the cameras on its upcoming range of smartphones, the first of which will be a Redmi phone launching in Q4. Backing this camera tech is the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was announced in May. Additionally, the company said it is working on a 100-megapixel camera phone, packing a Samsung ISOCELL sensor, under its premium Mi brand.

Leveraging the Samsung imaging sensor, Xiaomi’s 64-megapixel camera technology works to create “pixel-to-pixel barrier” that will help minimise the interference of light between per pixel. Consequently, it will correct colour reproduction to the maximum attainable point, Xiaomi president and co-founder Bin Lin said at the event.

Accompanying Lin was Jesuk Lee, Vice President, Head of Sensor Design for Samsung Electronics, who explained the mechanism of Samsung’s GW1 sensor. He said that the sensor runs Dual Conversion Gain technology that “intelligently adjusts the ISO sensitivity” as per the ambient light. This essentially means that the ISO will be minimum in high-brightness conditions and vice versa. The sensor can produce images with a maximum resolution of 9248×6936 pixels. There is HDR of up to 100 decibels on the sensor.

Now that Xiaomi has unveiled what comes as the first commercial application of the 64-megapixel sensor, Samsung might use it for its own flagship phones that will debut next year. Meanwhile, Realme is also demonstrating its 64-megapixel camera technology later this week.