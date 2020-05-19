Xiaomi announces MIUI 12 for global markets, says users’ private things should stay private

MIUI 12

Days after it was caught keeping tabs on Mi and Redmi users’ web browsing data, even in incognito, Xiaomi has announced MIUI 12 for global markets, with special emphasis on privacy. The tagline for MIUI 12, which is the next major iteration of MIUI aka software that powers all Xiaomi devices, is in fact this, “private things should stay private.” Though it’s still based on Android 10, this is the first time Xiaomi is bringing core Google privacy elements in their totality, to its devices with MIUI 12. It will be available for eligible devices in June, while beta testers can get early access as early as next week.

MIUI 12 was first announced in China in April. MIUI 12 that has been announced on Tuesday, corresponds to software for global markets. Xiaomi is known to announce MIUI for India separately, with “specific” features relevant for this market. Xiaomi India is yet to reveal a tentative timeline for MIUI 12 launch. We will update this piece as soon as we get more information about this.

MIUI 12 global does pack some new features, that Xiaomi also highlighted during its keynote event, including universal casting, ultra battery power saver and floating windows, but its key feature remains to be enhanced security controls, according to the company.

Our enhanced privacy protection has been recognized by various privacy tests and certifications. MIUI is on the way to be your most powerful privacy guard! #MIUI12 #YoursAlone pic.twitter.com/PxgyBf08OM — MIUI (@miuirom) May 19, 2020

Xiaomi claims MIUI 12’s privacy features pass TÜV Rheinland’s “Android Enhanced Privacy Protection Test,” which essentially means that it has tighter privacy controls than its predecessor(s). The company is bringing in all the key privacy features that Android 10 is known for. MIUI 12 will keep an eye out on all the permissions a user has given to an app, flagging an alert every time these apps access the device’s camera and GPS. Users will be able to grant an app permission for x, y, or z settings, for a specific amount of time in MIUI 12. MIUI 12 will also allow users to manually define permissions on per app basis. They will be able to choose to grant access only once, every time or reject altogether.

Privacy will extend beyond core software in MIUI 12. MIUI 12’s universal casting tool that will allow users to cast videos, images, games and apps onto a bigger screen will include a private mode for instance. It will also be possible to remove sensitive information such as location data from photos before sharing them with others in MIUI 12.

Apart from an upgraded privacy system, MIUI 12 also brings with it an all-new look and design with a relatively flatter user interface and seemingly faster animations. There are new live wallpapers to explore from Mars and the Earth, as well as visual changes in Xiaomi’s always-on display mode. There’s also a new universal Dark Mode that’s more deeply integrated with the UI elements.

Here’s the complete list of Mi and Redmi devices eligible for MIUI 12 update globally:

With so many exciting things covered, you must want to know the rollout schedule! For further updates, please stay tuned with us.

#MIUI12 #DecadesMasterpiece #YoursAlone pic.twitter.com/VXtRkVD8el — MIUI (@miuirom) May 19, 2020

Also Read Xiaomi will now let Mi, Redmi users decide if they want company to track their private incognito browsing data