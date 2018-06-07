Xiaomi announces MIUI 10 in India: Eligible handsets, release date, and more

MIUI 10 takes a significant shift in the design language

Xiaomi at its Redmi Y2 launch event announced the global launch of MIUI 10, the tenth version of the company’s highly popular custom UI. The MIUI 10 comes as the successor to the MIUI 9, which was released last year, with major design changes. It was announced last month alongside the Mi 8 in China. Xiaomi will begin the rollout of MIUI 10 beta version for all the eligible devices in mid-June.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 with 16-megapixel AI selfie camera, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 launched

The MIUI 10 takes a significant shift in the design language, which is claimed to adapt to all kinds of displays, including the ones with 18:9 aspect ratio or higher. Apps such as Messaging, Gallery, Weather, Calculator have been redesigned to align with the new design language. Xiaomi claims that MIUI 10 opens apps significantly faster than the competition and that it outperforms the speed seen on the previous version MIUI 9. The Messaging app, particularly, has been revamped to ditch the Reply text box for the messages from banks and other service providers for a new suggestion box that shows the website and other related information about the sender of the service SMS. in case the user has an app, which belongs to the sender, installed on the phone, the SMS app will trigger it instantly without taking the user to the associated website.

In addition to the visual appeal, MIUI 10 addresses one of the most annoying behaviours of the phone notifications. The overused and boring notification sounds have been replaced with ‘sounds of nature’ in MIUI 10 so that when a notification arrives on an MIUI 10-running smartphone, the user will hear sounds of water drops, forest, sand breeze, and many other natural elements. Moreover, multiple notifications will change the rhythm of the notification sound to create a sense of variety. Xiaomi has integrated these sounds across all the apps in MIUI 10, for example, the timer app now runs with a soothing sound to make the user relax, said Xiaomi at the event.

There are many other features and improvements under the hood in the MIUI 10, which will give a better experience to the users, says Xiaomi. The MIUI 10 global rollout will follow the rollout in India. The eligible smartphones for MIUI 10 are Mi MIX 2, Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi Note 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (MTK), Redmi Note 3, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y1, and Redmi Y1 Lite.