Xiaomi announces launch of Mi 10 series smartphones on February 23

The launch has been scheduled a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress. (Photo: Twitter/ Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Smartphone launch: Chinese Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is set to launch Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro on February 23 in Spain’s Barcelona. The date for the launch of the Mi 10 series was announced by Xiaomi on Twitter. The launch has been scheduled a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Xiaomi had in December revealed at the Snapdragon Tech Summit that Mi 10 would have the latest Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. Xiaomi Co-Founder Lin Bin had at the summit claimed that Mi 10 would be one of the first flagship smartphones to utilize the Snapdragon 865.

Also read | Coronavirus effect: Handset makers rattled, scheduled smartphone launches likely to be delayed; Check details

Snapdragon 865 is a 5G-enabled platform and Bin’s announcement in December had hinted that the Mi10 series could come with the 5G feature. Another key highlight of the series could be 108MP PentaCam, which is being hinted at by the official Twitter handles and posts of Xiaomi and Mi India.

According to an IE report, the new Mi 10 will look very different from its predecessor Mi 9 which was launched last year. The report further added that Mi 10 could sport four rear camera sensors, likely to be aligned in a vertical strap on the left side of the back cover.

Apart from this, the report adds, Mi 10 is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, much like its predecessor. A leaked banner revealed that Mi 10 could have two colour options, i.e., a black variant and a white variant with a blue tint. The display of the Mi Note 10 could feature a 6.57-inch OLED display and 90hz refresh rate, the report further states.

According to a list of leaked features, the Mi 10 could have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It could have a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. Meanwhile, the report stated that the Mi 10 Pro variant would have similar specifications with slight upgradations in terms of camera and battery. The Pro variant could likely have 108MP+48MP+12MP+8MP quad-camera at the back and its battery could be 5,250mAh.