Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra tipped to launch by end of this year: Expected specs, prices

Xiaomi is all set to launch its three new high-end smartphones- Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro and the 13 Ultra. It is expected that all three smartphones will be available in China by the end of November or December.

If rumours are to be believed, Xiaomi 13 will go on sale with Android 13 while running under MIUI 14. However, it is also anticipated that the global launch will take place somewhere next year. But the launch seems imminent as the series was recently spotted on the 3C website.

Xiaomi 13 series: Price

As for the pricing, the upcoming Xiaomi 13 smartphones will be priced at the higher end, according to reports, in part due to global inflation.

Xiaomi 13 series: Specifications, features

A report by Gizchina mentions that the standard Xiaomi 13 will come with a 2.5D flat screen. It will be of 6.36-inches. Whereas, Xiaomi 13 Pro will come with a 6.73-inch QHD+ display. Both Xiaomi 13 Pro and 13 Ultra will use LTPO 2.0 panel which will allow them to dynamically vary the refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz.

It is expected that the upcoming Xiaomi 13 will come with a triple rear camera setup. The sensors will form a shape of ‘P’ at the back of the camera panel. The setup will reportedly include a 50 MP sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide sensor and a macro sensor.

It has also been rumoured that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be the only model out of the Xiaomi 13 series to come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Speaking of the processor, the Xiaomi 13 will come Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Xiaomi 12 had a 4500 mAh battery and Xiaomi 12 Pro had a 4600 mAh battery. It is expected that the Xiaomi 13 will get a 5000 mAh battery.

ALSO READ | Redmi A1 Plus entry-level smartphone with clean Android 12 software launched in India: Check price, full specs