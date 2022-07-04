Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro launched with Leica-tuned 50MP triple rear cameras: Specs, prices

Xiaomi launched the 12S and 12S Pro camera-centric smartphones in China, today, alongside the Xiaomi 12S Ultra with a massive 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. The 12S Ultra may have stolen all the limelight, but the 12S and 12S Pro, are flagship phones no less. The 12S and 12S Pro essentially build on the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro (review) phones and try to offer an even more compelling photography experience on the back of Xiaomi’s ongoing partnership with German optics brand Leica.

XIAOMI 12S, XIAOMI 12S PRO SPECS, FEATURES

The 12S and 12S Pro, both, have the same large 50MP Sony IMX707 primary sensor. The other two cameras are different. The pro model has two more 50MP sensors, one behind a 14mm ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-pf-view and another behind a 50mm telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom. The vanilla 12S has a 13MP ultrawide and 5MP telemacro.

As for the rest of the hardware, while the 12S Pro has a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate, the 12S has a smaller 6.28-inch non-LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Software is MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The 12S Pro has a 4,600mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. The 12S comes with a smaller 4,500mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. Both phones support 50W fast wireless charging.

XIAOMI 12S, XIAOMI 12S PRO PRICE, AVAILABILITY

Xiaomi 12S Pro starts at CNY 4,700 (roughly RSs 55,400) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get it in 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB for CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs 59,000), CNY 5,400 (roughly Rs 63,700), and CNY 5,900 (roughly Rs 69,600) respectively.

Xiaomi 12S starts at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs 47,200) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get it in 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB for CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs 50,700), CNY 4,700 (roughly Rs 55,500), and CNY 5,200 (roughly Rs 61,300) respectively.

Both phones are exclusive to China at the time of writing. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.