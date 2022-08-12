scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Xiaomi 12S Ultra launch in India teased: Check full details

The 12S Ultra is a high-end phone with top-shelf hardware.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a photography powerhouse.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra maybe on course to launch in India soon. Xiaomi Chief Marketing Officer, Anuj Sharma, has taken to Twitter to tease the flagship camera-centric product. The tweet, though it does not confirm or deny anything, surely builds hype and excitement around the phone that was previously confirmed to be a China-exclusive for the unforeseeable future. Whether or not Xiaomi decides to step-up and bring it to India is something only time will tell.

The 12S Ultra is a high-end phone with top-shelf hardware including Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, but its headlining feature is the new 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, that’s still exclusive to Xiaomi at the time of writing. The cameras in this phone have also received the “Leica-treatment” thanks to Xiaomi’s ongoing partnership with the iconic German optics brand. The 12S Ultra was launched in China in July at a starting price of CNY 5,999 which roughly translates to Rs 71,000.

XIAOMI 12S ULTRA SPECS RUNDOWN

Xiaomi’s 12S Ultra has three cameras on the back which is a combination of a 1-inch 50.3MP Sony IMX989 sensor with OIS paired with two 48MP sensors, one with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and another with a periscope-style telephoto lens for a total of 120x zoom (5x optical). This is also the first Android phone that’s capable of recording videos in Dolby Vision HDR.

Also Read

On the front, you get a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display with a 1440p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Software is MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Powering the phone is a 4,860mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging as well. Rounding off the package are Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Technology