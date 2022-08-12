Xiaomi 12S Ultra launch in India teased: Check full details

Xiaomi 12S Ultra maybe on course to launch in India soon. Xiaomi Chief Marketing Officer, Anuj Sharma, has taken to Twitter to tease the flagship camera-centric product. The tweet, though it does not confirm or deny anything, surely builds hype and excitement around the phone that was previously confirmed to be a China-exclusive for the unforeseeable future. Whether or not Xiaomi decides to step-up and bring it to India is something only time will tell.

The 12S Ultra is a high-end phone with top-shelf hardware including Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, but its headlining feature is the new 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, that’s still exclusive to Xiaomi at the time of writing. The cameras in this phone have also received the “Leica-treatment” thanks to Xiaomi’s ongoing partnership with the iconic German optics brand. The 12S Ultra was launched in China in July at a starting price of CNY 5,999 which roughly translates to Rs 71,000.

XIAOMI 12S ULTRA SPECS RUNDOWN

Xiaomi’s 12S Ultra has three cameras on the back which is a combination of a 1-inch 50.3MP Sony IMX989 sensor with OIS paired with two 48MP sensors, one with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and another with a periscope-style telephoto lens for a total of 120x zoom (5x optical). This is also the first Android phone that’s capable of recording videos in Dolby Vision HDR.

On the front, you get a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display with a 1440p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Software is MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Powering the phone is a 4,860mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging as well. Rounding off the package are Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and IP68 dust and water resistance.