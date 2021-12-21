Xiaomi 12 series launch date set for December 28, at least three models incoming

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro on the horizon.

Xiaomi will launch its next flagship phone line-up, the Xiaomi 12 series, in China on December 28, the company has announced. Moreover, separate posts made by top-level Xiaomi executives including founder Lei Jun on Weibo confirm that at least three models are on the horizon. These include the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to arrive sometime later in 2o22.

The big new update, of course, will be the chipset driving these phones with the 12 and 12 Pro said to come with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The 12X is said to come with a watered-down Snapdragon 870 though. The top-of-the-line 12 Pro will reportedly come with whopping 120W fast charging support. The 12 and 12X will apparently top out at 67W.

Another key USP of these phones will be the software. The trio is expected to come with Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Not long ago, Xiaomi had launched the Xiaomi 11T series in China that spawned two models, aka the 11T and 11T Pro. Both phones, aside from their good hardware, were promised three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches. Something similar will be expected from the Xiaomi 12 series phones as well.

While it’s sort of a given that the Xiaomi 12 series phones will offer a terrific value proposition, at least on paper, a bigger question for those looking at these phones sitting in India would be—if and when Xiaomi will launch them in India. There is, obviously, no confirmation for that yet though it won’t be completely wrong to expect an India launch sometime in the near future.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain has previously confirmed to Financial Express Online that the company is 100% confident of launching more premium Xiaomi-branded (formerly Mi) phones in India now, more than ever.

“You’ll see us being more and more aggressive and doing a lot more on the flagship side,” Jain had said.

Watch this space for our full coverage on Xiaomi 12 series in the days to come.