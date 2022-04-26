Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A India launch on April 27: Everything to expect at Xiaomi Next event

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A will be launched in India on Wednesday, April 27. There may be other surprises, too, but as far as we know, that’s the confirmed list of products set to debut at Xiaomi’s “Next” event slated to kick off at 12 noon. Xiaomi is holding an on-ground event, but you can also watch a livestream from your comfort zone, if that is what you prefer. The Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5 will be a relatively known affair considering both these devices have been around for some time in some markets in China and Europe. There is not a lot of information about the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A available at this point, except for details that Xiaomi has teased itself. Most probably we’re looking at a budget offering with some interesting specs on the horizon, as is usually the case with these smart TVs. Regardless, we will be bringing all the updates to you as they happen, so be sure to stay tuned for more.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A India launch: Date, time

The Xiaomi Next event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27. It will start at 12 noon, Xiaomi has confirmed.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A India launch: How to watch livestream

The Xiaomi Next event will be available for viewing on Xiaomi India’s YouTube channel and across its social media handles. You can also watch it below:

Xiaomi 12 Pro expected specs, features

Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch 1440p LTPO E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and 1500nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Fuelling the package is a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging, as well.

For photography, you get three cameras on the back – a 50MP main (Sony IMX 707) sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-of-view, and another 50 MP portrait sensor behind an f/1.9 lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro price in China starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 56,200).

Xiaomi Pad 5 expected specs, features

Xiaomi Pad 5 has an 11-inch 2.5K LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 10bit colour depth and a TrueTone feature to automatically adjust the colour temperature basis of ambient lighting. Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback is supported. The tablet also packs a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

The Pad 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chip paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Software is MIUI 12.5.

Rounding off the package is an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging. You also get a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera in this tablet.

The Pad 5 price in China starts at CNY1,999 (roughly Rs 23,000).

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A expected specs, features

The Mi TV 5A will be a follow-up to the Mi TV 4A line-up of smart TVs that includes models like the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition. It isn’t immediately clear if there would be multiple models though the wording suggests only one product could be in the offing, at the time of writing. Xiaomi isn’t sharing the screen sizes yet. There is also no mention of a Horizon Edition.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is available in 32-, 40-, and 43-inch screen sizes. All come with 1080p resolution panels with 178-degree viewing angles. Prices start as low as Rs 16,499 for the 32-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition. The Mi TV 5A is also expected to be priced aggressively, going by the nature of these TVs and Xiaomi’s track record.