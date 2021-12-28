Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP triple cameras: Specs, price

Xiaomi 12X with Snapdragon 870 tagging along, too.

Xiaomi 12 series was officially launched in China on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The series spawns three models, for now, the entry-level Xiaomi 12X, vanilla Xiaomi 12 and more powerful Xiaomi 12 Pro. The 12 and 12 Pro pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The 12X makes do with a watered-down Snapdragon 870. They’ll be one of the first few phones to get Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 update – that will be available sometime in January 2022.

The Xiaomi 12 is a compact flagship with a 6.28-inch screen. Despite its tight(er) dimensions, Xiaomi has managed to fit a lot of flagship-grade machinery inside this phone including a sizeable 4,500mAh battery. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, in a contrast, is a no holds barred flagship with a larger, higher resolution LTPO display, more powerful triple camera setup, and a bigger battery with 120W fast charging support (this is 67W in the 12). The Xiaomi 12X is a Xiaomi 12 with a Snapdragon 870 and no wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro spec-check

Xiaomi 12 Pro/Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K (1440p) LTPO E5 AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and 1500nits peak brightness. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a tiny hole punch cut-out at the centre.

Under the hood, the 12 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The phone is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging, as well.

For photography, the 12 Pro has three cameras on the back – a 50MP main (Sony IMX 707) sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-of-view, and another 50 MP portrait sensor behind an f/1.9 lens. The 12 Pro is capable of 8k video recording (@24fps). On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package are vapour chamber liquid cooling, Wi-Fi 6, and dual speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X spec-check

Xiaomi 12X

The Xiaomi 12 has a 6.28-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and 1100nits peak brightness. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and there is a tiny hole punch cut-out at the centre.

The 12 also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging, here as well.

For photography, the 12 has three cameras on the back – a 50MP main (Sony IMX 766) sensor behind an f/1.88 aperture lens with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide-angle with 123-degree field-of-view, and another 50 MP tele-macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package are vapour chamber cooling, Wi-Fi 6, and dual speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon – same as the 12 Pro.

The Xiaomi 12X is basically the Xiaomi 12 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and no wireless (or reverse wireless) charging.

Xiaomi 12 series price-check

The Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 55,000), the Xiaomi 12 at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,400), and the Xiaomi 12X at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 37,500).