Xiaomi 12 Pro versus OnePlus 10 Pro: Prices in India, specs, features compared

Xiaomi 12 Pro versus OnePlus 10 Pro is an obvious battle in the high-end smartphone space considering how similar both these phones are when it comes to pure hardware. They pack fast LTPO screens, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, high-res cameras, and quick charging capabilities. Xiaomi, naturally, is undercutting OnePlus in pricing as the Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 62,999. The OnePlus 10 Pro on the other hand starts at Rs 66,999. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how the two phones stack up against each other.

Xiaomi 12 Pro versus OnePlus 10 Pro: Every difference that you wanted to know:

Display: Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K (1440p) LTPO E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and 1500nits peak brightness. The phone supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus says it is using a second generation LTPO panel in the phone that should entail faster switching – between 1Hz-120Hz – depending on available content. Both phones have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and hole punch cut-out. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Processor: Both phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

RAM, Storage: Both phones come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Storage expansion is not an option.

Software: OnePlus 10 Pro runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Xiaomi 12 Pro runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Rear camera setup: The Xiaomi 12 Pro has three cameras on the back – a 50MP main (Sony IMX 707) sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-of-view, and another 50 MP portrait sensor behind an f/1.9 lens. OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main (Sony IMX789) sensor behind an f/1.8 aperture lens with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JNI1 sensor that sits behind a 150-degree field-of-view lens, and another 8MP telephoto. Both phones are capable of up to 8k video recording (@24fps).

Front camera: Both phones have a 32MP front camera. It tops out at 1080p @60fps in the Xiaomi 12 Pro while the OnePlus 10 Pro can do only up to 1080p @30fps.

Battery capacity, fast charging: The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging, as well. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W fast wireless charging.

Speaker setup: Both phones have dual speakers. There is no headphone jack in both phones.

Design: Both phones have a glass back and metal frame.

Prices in India: OnePlus 10 Pro starts at Rs 66,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 71,999. Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 62,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 66,999.

