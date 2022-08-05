Xiaomi 12 Pro to sell with whopping Rs 13,000 discount during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022

Xiaomi, today, announced that it will sell the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro (review) at an effective price of Rs 49,999 during Amazon’s upcoming Great Freedom Festival sale 2022 event (August 6-11). Since the 12 Pro originally starts at Rs 62,999, we’re looking at a price reduction of Rs 13,000. This is the first time the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available to buy at under Rs 50,000 pitting it straight up against the newly launched OnePlus 10T and iQOO 9T.

As part of the promotional offer, Xiaomi will offer an instant discount of Rs 5,000 (this will be available as a discount coupon on Amazon) on the phone and an additional Rs 6,000 discount on all bank cards. SBI card holders will be eligible for an addition Rs 2,000 discount over and above this. So, if you happen to have an SBI card, you can avail a maximum of Rs 8,000 off on the Xiaomi 12 Pro and when combined with the Rs 5,000 instant discount, the phone ends up costing Rs 49,999. The offer is applicable on the top-end 12GB/256GB Xiaomi 12 Pro as well.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, for reference, starts at Rs 62,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 66,999.

XIAOMI 12 PRO SPECS AND FEATURES

The 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1500nits peak brightness. The phone supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. You also get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a hole punch cut-out at the centre. Biometrics are handled by an optical in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Powering the package is a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging, as well.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has three cameras on the back – a 50MP main (Sony IMX 707) sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-of-view, and another 50 MP portrait sensor behind an f/1.9 lens. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.