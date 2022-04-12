Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch on April 27; to take on OnePlus 10 Pro, iQOO 9 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro is officially coming to India on April 27, Xiaomi announced today. The company had teased the launch just minutes before OnePlus’s scheduled OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 launch event on March 31. This is the most high-end phone that Xiaomi makes today. It will take on the OnePlus 10 Pro, obviously, and also the likes of the iQOO 9 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The Xiaomi 12 Pro price in China starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 56,200).

Xiaomi 12 Pro specs, features

Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch 1440p LTPO E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and 1500nits peak brightness. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. It has a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging, as well.

For photography, you get three cameras on the back – a 50MP main (Sony IMX 707) sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-of-view, and another 50 MP portrait sensor behind an f/1.9 lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera.

The 12 Pro is part of the Xiaomi 12 series which also has the entry-level Xiaomi 12X and vanilla Xiaomi 12. There is no word on both these phones, yet.

Interestingly, Xiaomi’s 12 Pro launch event is happening just a day before OnePlus’s “More Power to You” event where we’re expecting to see the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds. Watch this space for more.

