Xiaomi 12 Pro 10-point rough cut: Everything to know about Xiaomi’s Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10 Pro rival

Xiaomi 12 Pro has officially been launched in India. This is the most powerful phone that Xiaomi makes at the time of writing. Naturally, it comes with flagship-grade hardware and pricing to match. Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 62,999. Be that as it may, Xiaomi is still undercutting Samsung and OnePlus, two brand it’s going neck-and-neck up against, with its new phone. While the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at Rs 66,999, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series starts at Rs 72,999.

We have the Xiaomi 12 Pro in the house and while we work on our full review to give you a broader insight into its hits and misses, here’s a quick 10-point run-down of Xiaomi’s Samsung Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro rival. Its specs, features, and everything you need to know.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Everything to know

1. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a glass back with a smooth matte finish, though Xiaomi does not mention the type. It comes in three colourways— Couture Blue, Opera Mauve, and Noir Black. We have the Opera Mauve version for review. It’s basically a shade of lavender. The sides are made of metal. At 205g and 8.16mm, it’s neither too thick nor too thin or light. Weight distribution is fairly on point.

2. On the front, you get a curved 6.73-inch 2K (1440p) LTPO E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and 1500nits peak brightness. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a tiny hole punch cut-out at the centre.

3. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Storage expansion is not an option. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

4. Fuelling the package is a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging, as well, which means you can use the Xiaomi 12 Pro to charge other phones and wireless earbuds that support Qi wireless charging.

5. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has three cameras on the back – a 50MP main (Sony IMX 707) sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-of-view, and another 50 MP portrait sensor behind an f/1.9 lens. The rectangular platform that houses them juts out quite a bit. The phone is capable of up to 8k video recording (@24fps).

6. On the front, you get a 32MP camera. It tops out at 1080p @60fps.

7. Xiaomi has equipped the phone with vapour chamber liquid cooling. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The phone has dual speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon. There is no headphone jack.

8. The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs support for 14 5G bands (n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n78/n79). There is support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E, as well.

9. Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 62,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 66,999.

10. The phone will go on sale starting May 2 from Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail partners.

