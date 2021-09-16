Xiaomi 11T series launched with 108MP triple rear cameras, up to 120W fast charging and 4-year software support

The 11T series spawns two models.

Xiaomi launched the 11T series smartphone duo for global markets on Wednesday. The phones in question, aka 11T and 11T Pro are follow-ups to the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro from last year bringing Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro like features to a relatively more accessible price point. Alongside the 11T series, Xiaomi has also launched an affordable mid-ranger called the 11 Lite 5G NE which is essentially a souped-up Mi 11 Lite 5G with a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

If you’re wondering why some of the phones, we mentioned above carry the ‘Mi’ branding and others don’t, it’s because Xiaomi has recently retired the Mi branding for all new and future products. All Mi-branded products will instead ship with ‘Xiaomi’ branding now.

Also Read | Xiaomi to discontinue ‘Mi’ branding on products in India, here’s why

With that out of the way, let’s quickly get into the 11T series. Just like it was with the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones, the 11T and 11T Pro aren’t exactly succeeding the high-end Mi 11 models even though there are some areas where they clearly offer better specs. Both 11T Pro and 11T pack high-end chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek, sport high-res 108MP camera, and support insanely fast wired charging. Both phones share a lot of the specs.

So, let’s start with the differences. The 11T Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip. The 11T has the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra SoC. The 11T Pro comes with up to 12GB RAM. The 11T comes with 8GB RAM as standard. The 11T Pro supports 120W fast charging. A full charge will take just 17 minutes, Xiaomi claims. The 11T tops out at 67W. The 11T Pro further adds Dolby Vision playback and Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers.

Coming to the similarities. The 11T and 11T Pro both have a 6.67-inch ‘flat’ AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz ‘AdaptiveSync’ refresh rate. They can get as bright as 1000nits. Both phones have a hole punch cut-out housing a 16MP selfie camera. Speaking of which, the 11T and 11T Pro both have a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 5MP telemacro camera. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery. Both phones run MIUI 12.5 software based on Android 11. In a first, Xiaomi has confirmed that the 11T and 11T Pro will get three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

Also Read | Xiaomi commits to three major Android OS updates on select devices but there’s a catch

The 11T starts at Euros 499 (roughly Rs 43,300) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Euros 549 (roughly Rs 47,650).

The 11T Pro starts at Euros 649 (roughly Rs 56,300) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Euros 699 9roughly Rs 60,700). The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Euros 749 (roughly Rs 65,000).