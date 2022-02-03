Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and more to get MIUI 13 update in India in Q1 2022; check full list here

A total of 10 smartphones are eligible to get MIUI 13 in the first wave.

Xiaomi has revealed the full list of Xiaomi and Redmi-branded smartphones eligible to get the new MIUI 13 update in India, initially, starting from Q1 2022. The brand is kicking things off with a total of 10 smartphones that includes the recently launched Xiaomi 11T Pro and the popular Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Curiously, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge (and 11i), which was also launched recently in the country, is not part of the list. The upcoming Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 are expected to run MIUI 13 right out of the gate (much like their global counterparts). The Redmi Note 11T 5G, another Redmi Note 11 series phone launched late last year, will meanwhile have to wait for some more time to get it as the phone is not part of the first wave.

Here is the full list of Xiaomi, Redmi smartphones to get MIUI 13 update in India by March 2022:

— Mi 11 Ultra

— Mi 11X Pro

— Xiaomi 11T Pro

— Mi 11X

— Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

— Mi 11 Lite

— Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

— Redmi Note 10 Pro

— Redmi Note 10

— Redmi 10 Prime

MIUI 13 top features

The big news! #MIUI13 roll-outs will begin in Q1 2022 for a bunch of #Xiaomi and #Redmi devices. So keep glued for an update on our social channels and get ready to enjoy the greatest MIUI ever.

Are you excited? Let us know in the comments. pic.twitter.com/3PchA3hOHh — Xiaomi India | #MIUI13 (@XiaomiIndia) February 3, 2022

Xiaomi says the new MIUI 13 update will bring improved performance and algorithms to better manage system resources, invariably also improving battery life in Xiaomi and Redmi phones. The look is getting a slight makeover, too, with an upgraded font called MiSans, new live wallpapers and widgets. Multitasking will, also, get a boost with features like “sidebar.”

Compared to MIUI 12.5, in MIUI 13 system apps are said to run with 23 percent fewer dropped frames while third-party apps will see a 15 percent reduction, entailing improved app fluency. Flagship Xiaomi phones with MIUI 13 installed will be able to keep up to 14 apps running in the background, Xiaomi adds.

As for Android OS versions, this will vary which is to say, don’t expect that MIUI 13 will bring Android 12 to all the above-mentioned phones, at the same time. There is no clarity on which of these phones will actually be updated to Android 12 once MIUI 13 starts to roll out. We will have to wait and watch out on that.

