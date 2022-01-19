Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G with 120W fast charging launched in India; will take on OnePlus 9RT at a price of Rs 39,999

This is Xiaomi’s answer to the OnePlus 9RT.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G officially arrives in India today, 19th January 2022. This is Xiaomi’s answer to the OnePlus 9RT. In typical Xiaomi fashion, the 11T Pro undercuts the 9RT in price, yet, offers more bang for the buck in hardware. You get a fast 10-bit 120Hz display with Dolby Vision support, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip paired with gobs of RAM and storage, 108MP triple camera setup with 8K video recording, and whopping 120W fast charging. Breaking with convention, the 11T Pro is also eligible to receive three years of major Android OS updates and four years of security updates (the phone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box, though).

The 11T Pro, as you can tell, is packed to the gills. There’s so much to talk about. Its biggest feature is the launch price, though. Despite it being superior in almost every way, the 11T Pro starts at just under Rs 40,000. You can get it cheaper, too, with launch offers. The OnePlus 9RT, for some context, starts at Rs 42,999. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is also a competitor to this phone and starts at Rs 54,999, meanwhile falls under a whole different segment when seen from Xiaomi’s vantage point. We’ve been using the 11T Pro for a few days and while a full review will take some more time, there’s no denying that Xiaomi has pulled another rabbit out of its hat.

Xiaomi 11T Pro quick unboxing and first look:

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India, availability

The Xiaomi 11T Pro starts at Rs 39,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/128GB and 12/256GB versions of the phone will set you back by Rs 41,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively. Launch offers include cashback of up to Rs 5,000 for Citi bank credit card users.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G review: Should you be hyped?

The 11T Pro will be sold across Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home, and Xiaomi authorised retail partners, starting today.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specs, features

(Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The 11T Pro has a glass back and comes in three colourways— blue, white, and grey. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is IP53-certified for splash resistance. On the front, it has a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It can top 1000nits. Xiaomi says it is using a “true” 10-bit panel in the phone that also supports Dolby Vision playback. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, also.

Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip. This is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. This is non-expandable. It runs MIUI 12.5 software based on Android 11. The phone is confirmed to get three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review: Is the sequel as good as the original?

On to photography, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 5MP telemacro camera. There is a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

The phone further packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Rounding off the package are dual stereo speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon, NFC, an X-axis linear vibration motor and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.