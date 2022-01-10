Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G India launch on January 19; will take on OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The 11T Pro is that it is among the select few Xiaomi devices that’s eligible for three major Android OS updates.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will be launched in India on January 19, the company announced on Monday. This is the same phone that Xiaomi had teased briefly during its Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge virtual launch event last week. It’s safe to assume that the 11T Pro will be Xiaomi’s answer to the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and OnePlus 9RT (that’s set to launch in India on January 14).

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be a successor to the Mi 10T Pro. The phone was launched globally last year alongside the vanilla 11T. It isn’t immediately clear if Xiaomi will also launch the 11T in India on January 19.

Aside from a very compelling spec-sheet, an even bigger thing to note about the 11T Pro is that it is among the select few Xiaomi devices that’s eligible for three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches. The phone was announced with MIUI 12.5 software based on Android 11.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G spec-check

The 11T Pro has a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz ‘AdaptiveSync’ refresh rate. There is a hole punch cut-out in this phone that houses a 16MP selfie camera. On the back, it has a triple camera setup with a 108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 5MP telemacro.

Under the hood, the 11T Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. A full charge will take just 17 minutes, Xiaomi claims. The 11T Pro also supports Dolby Vision playback and packs Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G price-check

The 11T Pro globally starts at Euros 649 (roughly Rs 56,300) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Euros 699 (roughly Rs 60,700). The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Euros 749 (roughly Rs 65,000).