Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge with Xiaomi 12 Pro-like 120W fast charging to launch on Jan 6: Everything we know so far

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India launch is set for January 6. The big USP of this phone will be its 120W “hyper” charging tech. Xiaomi claims you’ll be able to charge this phone from zero to 100 percent in flat fifteen minutes. As is usually the case, a lot of the phone’s specs, even its design, are out already – and more details are expected in the days leading to launch.

Based on everything that’s out officially (and the slew of leaks that keep coming) it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will likely be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, which was launched in China not long ago. The design, the core hardware including the camera setup, and fast-charging tech stats, all confirm the same.

To be clear, 120W fast charging isn’t new to Xiaomi phones. The company has multiple phones using the same fast charging tech solution — including the recently launched Xiaomi 12 Pro. That said, this will be the first time it will launch such a phone in India. This will also be the first such phone to launch in India by any brand.

Here’s a quick look at everything we know so far “officially” about the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge:

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come in two colourways – Pacific Pearl and Stealth Black. There will likely be another vanilla Xiaomi 11i launching alongside, and as per Xiaomi website, this phone will come in green, though there should be more options. The Xiaomi 11i is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro. To be clear, both Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 11 Pro are virtually the same phones, the only difference being battery capacity and fast charging speed (the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus has a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging while the Redmi Note 11 Pro has a bigger 5,160mAh battery but tops out at 67W).

The design of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is very reminiscent of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, the big standout features being the flat sides and rectangular camera island (that houses a total of three sensors). The Xiaomi 11i will have the same design as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, as confirmed by Xiaomi website. Biometrics should be handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display with 1200nits peak brightness and hole punch cut-out. The Xiaomi 11i should have the same specs.

Under the hood, both phones will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 system-on-chip. They’ll be 5G-ready right out of the gate.

For photography, both phones will come with a triple camera setup on the back with a 108MP main sensor.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Rest of the specs (expected) and tentative pricing