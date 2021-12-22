Xiaomi 11i ‘Hypercharge’ India launch on January 6; 120W fast charging confirmed

“Zero-100% in in just 15 minutes.”

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India on January 6. This will most likely end being India’s first smartphone to come with whopping 120W fast charging support. Invites shared with the media, earlier today, suggest there could be more than one model launching since Xiaomi mentions a “series,” more specifically, Xiaomi 11i series although the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be, clearly, its big showstopper product.

The key USP of the Hypercharge will be 120W fast charging. This, Xiaomi says, will allow the phone to charge from zero to a 100% in just 15 minutes. To be clear, 120W fast charging isn’t new to Xiaomi phones. The company in fact has multiple phones using the same fast charging tech solution. That said, this will be the first time it will launch such a phone in India. This will also be the first such phone to launch in India by any brand.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus?

Multiple reports suggest the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge could be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus from China. Xiaomi’s own invite, that features the phone from the front and sides to some extent, showing off the seemingly flat edges, centrally positioned hole punch, and diverse colour profile, adds credence to rumour mills. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, also, supports 120W fast charging in China.

That, or the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge could be based on the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus probably with some India-specific tweaks—something that Xiaomi is known to do from time to time. The Mi 10i, for some context, was a rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. But whatever be the case, the company is set to reveal more details about the said phone launching in India in the coming days, so we won’t have to wait that long to get a clearer picture.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus: spec check

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 system-on-chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software is MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It has a 4,500mAh with 120W fast charging.

For photography, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus comes with a quad camera setup on the rear with an 108MP main camera. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus price in China starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,200) for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes in two more configurations—8GB/128GB for CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,600) and 8GB/256GB for CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 26,900).