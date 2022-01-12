Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G India sale starts today: Where to buy, price and features

While the 11i HyperCharge comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging, the 11i has a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G India sales officially start today, January 12, 2022. They’ll be available both online and offline. Both phones were launched last week. The 11i and 11i HyperCharge are largely similar, in design and specs, with the only difference(s) coming by way of battery capacity and fast charging. The 11i HyperCharge has a smaller 4,500mAh battery but supports 120W fast charging. The 11i has a bigger 5,160mAh battery but supports 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G price in India, availability, offers

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge starts at Rs 26,999 for 6GB/128GB. The 8GB/128GB version will set you back by Rs 28,999. The Xiaomi 11i starts at Rs 24,999 for 6GB/128GB. The 8GB/128GB version will set you back by Rs 26,999.

Launch offers include an introductory discount of Rs 1,500 and additional cashback of up to Rs 2,500 for SBI card users. Existing Redmi Note users will be eligible for extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange.

The 11i and 11i HyperCharge will be sold across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and Xiaomi authorised retail partners.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G specs, features

Both 11i and 11i HyperCharge come with a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, both pack a MediaTek Dimensity 920 system-on-chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Software inside of the phones is MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition based on Android 11.

While the 11i HyperCharge comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging, the 11i has a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Both phones come with an X-axis linear motor, WiFi-6, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers, IP53-rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For photography, both phones have a triple camera setup on the rear with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, they have the same 16MP camera.