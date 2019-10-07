Xech Speaker Pods review: Carry amazing sound wherever you go

The Xech Speaker Pods comes embedded with the latest in Bluetooth 5.0 Technology with EDR.

It’s the festive season and people are on the lookout for unique gifting options. The Xech Speaker Pods can be a good choice, a new portable audio device that combines good Ear Pods with a high-fidelity Bluetooth speaker. The Ear Pods (model number X-508) have touch-sensitive controls and the casing even doubles up as a battery pack for the Ear Pods. They are retailing at a special offer price of Rs 3,999. The Ear Pods auto pair with your connected device as soon as they are out of the case. Once you’re done using the Ear Pods and want access to bigger sound, simply insert the Ear Pods back into the Battery Case/ Bluetooth speaker and get a clear, crisp sound with up to 3W power and deep bass in milliseconds. It’s that simple.

The Xech Speaker Pods comes embedded with the latest in Bluetooth 5.0 Technology with EDR. You get hassle-free, good range and uninterrupted connectivity no matter where you are. The Ear Pods are optimised for Siri and Google Assistant and come embedded with sensitive Touch Controls that can activate a wide variety of features, such as Answer/ Reject Calls, Activate Google Assistant/ Siri on your connected device and even switch between calls. The Touch Controls also put the music in your hands, as you can change tracks, pause/ play and even increase or decrease the volume.

With a compact design that resembles a pill, the SpeakerPods will fit into your pocket, your bag and is the perfect on-the-go device, especially if you’re someone who can’t live without music. The sound that the device produces is truly something that has to be heard to be experienced.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999