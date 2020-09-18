  • MORE MARKET STATS

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S India pre-orders start September 22; here’s where you can reserve your unit

September 18, 2020 9:32 PM

Yet again, Microsoft has beaten Sony to the punch in the race for next-gen.

Microsoft has sprung another big surprise for its Xbox fans in India. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have already been confirmed to arrive in India in the first wave, on November 10, and on Friday Microsoft announced that India will also be among the first markets globally where potential buyers will be able to pre-order its next-generation consoles. That’s right, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S India pre-orders will go live on September 22, same day as the US, UK and other major markets.

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S India pre-orders

In India, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be available for pre-order starting from September 22 at 9AM IST.

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S India pre-order partner channels

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be available for pre-order online-only from Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital online store.

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S India availability

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will start shipping in India from November 10.

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S India prices

The Xbox Series X will be available at an estimated retail price of Rs 49,990. The Xbox Series S will meanwhile cost Rs 34,990.

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S specs, features

The Xbox Series X is powered by a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.8GHz each. This is paired with a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU boasting of 12 teraflops and 52 compute units clocked at 1.825GHz each. There is 16GB GDDR6 RAM and a 1TB NVME SSD inside the Xbox Series X with support for custom expansion cards.

The Xbox Series S is the more affordable next-gen option that is 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X. It has the same CPU, with major difference coming in the GPU side of things. The Xbox Series S has an AMD RDNA 2 GPU boasting of 4 teraflops and 20 compute units clocked at 1.55GHz each. There is 10GB GDDR6 RAM inside the Xbox Series S. It will be all digital and ship with 512GB of SSD.

The Xbox Series S to that effect will support up to 120fps gameplay at 1440p resolution and it will be able to upscale games to 4K – while natively supporting 4K streaming media playback. The console will also support variable rate shading and variable refresh rate, as well as Direct X ray tracing.

