Xbox Series X, Series S become world’s first consoles to support gaming in Dolby Vision with latest update

The update, Microsoft claims, will provide “full-spectrum visuals”.

The Xbox Series X and Series S have become the first gaming consoles to include Dolby Vision after Microsoft enabled support for the technology. Promising an enhanced gaming experience, the tech giant first revealed the Dolby Vision enhancement for the latest Xbox consoles last year — alongside support for Dolby Atmos.

Microsoft said over 100 next-generation HDR titles that had been optimised for the two consoles would support Dolby Vision. These include Halo Infinite, which earlier this year received Dolby Atmos gaming support.

Microsoft and Dolby also collaborated to bring improved visual experience with Dolby Vision to classic Auto HDR and HDR10 games. Microsoft said user experience for thousands of games would be enhanced on TV models with Dolby Vision support.

Nearly all native HDR titles, including Gears 5, Psychonauts 2, and Ori, have been optimised for Xbox Series S and Series X.

Microsoft said Dolby Vision would bring more vivid colours to screens and help gamers spot hidden clues and see enemies hiding in the shadows. Expanded contrast and better clarity in both dark and bright scenes available through Dolby Vision will make the transition possible, Microsoft said.

Games in Dolby Vision deliver improved colour, brightness, detail, and contrast by automatically mapping to any display that supports the proprietary technology. It is also compatible with features such as automatic low-latency mode, DirectX Raytracing, and Variable Refresh Rate of the Xbox Series S and Series X. Microsoft and Dolby have also tied up with TV makers to collaborate on enabling Dolby Vision at 120Hz refresh rate.

Microsoft is taking Japanese electronics giant Sony head on with the introduction of Dolby Vision gaming on its Xbox Series X and Series S. The hugely popular PlayStation 5 from Sony, the Xbox’s biggest rival, doesn’t come with support for Dolby technologies but supports traditional HDR10.