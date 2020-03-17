Xbox Series X: 10 things that make it possibly the most highly anticipated Xbox consoles of all time

Not only is the Xbox Series X cramming more power under the hood, Microsoft is also working ‘specifically’ on areas like speed and backward compatibility.

Ever since Microsoft showed us the first look of the Xbox Series X in December last year, there was little doubt about what it was trying to pull off with its next-generation game console. Even though Microsoft did not share many hardware specifics, at that time, there was no denying that the Xbox Series X would be something special – a monster PC in the guise of a console probably. The unique tower design was a good start.

Turns out, it’s more than that. The Xbox Series X doesn’t only look the part, it’s got the guts to play it too. At least that’s what the console’s full spec sheet would have you believe. Now the Xbox One X, which is currently the most powerful game console in the world, is famous for packing so much excess power, there’s almost always some power to spare – something that could then be used to bring further enhancements to the game that you’re playing, cosmetic or otherwise. With the Xbox Series X, Microsoft is taking things several notches higher.

Not only is the Xbox Series X cramming more power under the hood, Microsoft is also working ‘specifically’ on areas like speed and backward compatibility to ensure ‘existing’ Xbox games work seemingly better, while next-generation ones would simply fly on its next console. Here are 10 things that make the Xbox Series X possibly the most highly anticipated Xbox consoles of all time.