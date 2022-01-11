Xbox Series S/X fastest selling Microsoft gaming consoles; Company says global chip shortage hit sales

The XBox Series X retails for around Rs 49,999 in the Indian market, while the XBox Series S has a retail price around Rs 35,000.

The highly popular Xbox Series S/Series X have outsold all previous-generation consoles at the same point in their respective cycles despite the difficulties in procuring the consoles, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President of Gaming Phil Spencer said.

Speaking to The New York Times, Spencer also admitted that the global chip shortage had made it difficult for consumers to obtain not only the Xbox Series S/Series X consoles, but also the competition — Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Launched in November 2020, the new-generation Microsoft gaming consoles have soared in popularity. However, the global supply chain issue plaguing the electronics industry has made it difficult for gamers to acquire an Xbox Series S/Series X or a PlayStation 5. The XBox Series X retails for around Rs 49,999 in the Indian market, while the XBox Series S has a retail price around Rs 35,000.

Spencer mentioned that the industry had witnessed a surge in demand for gaming consoles, adding that it came as a surprise to them.

Despite the shortage in semiconductor chip supply as well as consoles, Microsoft said the Xbox Series S/Series X consoles had become its fastest-selling Xbox console. Xbox console owners also have several game launches to look forward to with CrossfireX, Gotham Knights, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Grid Legends, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Starfield, Redfall, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, and UFL to look forward to.

The US tech giant also aims to introduce a cross-platform ban to reduce bad influence in the online gaming community. Spencer said in the interview to The New York Times that Microsoft wanted to reduce bad influence in the online gaming community by extending bans to other platforms. It plans to accomplish this by creating a multi-platform programme where players banned on one platform will be banned on other platforms by other companies as well.