Xbox Series S arrives on November 10 with ray tracing, 512GB SSD and 120fps playback

Hours after revealing its first look and price, Microsoft has shared the launch date and some key hardware details of its second upcoming console, aka Xbox Series S. The Xbox Series S arrives on November 10 with ray tracing, 512GB SSD, 120fps playback, and more. The higher-end Xbox Series X is also expected to launch on the same date.

With the Xbox Series S, Microsoft is promising next-generation performance packed inside a smaller package. While we do not know exactly what that entails, we now know that the Xbox Series S is 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X. Microsoft goes so far as to call the Xbox Series S its smallest Xbox ever. Inside that compact form factor are guts that technically seem far superior to the Xbox One X – again Microsoft is not sharing concrete details such as CPU, GPU, you know, teraflops and stuff.

???? All-digital next-gen console

???? Faster load times

???? Higher frame rates

???? Richer, more dynamic worlds

???? Next generation gaming performance

???? In our smallest Xbox ever#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/5GxCBiSVtO — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

What it is sharing now is everything that the Xbox Series S will be capable of doing. For starters, the console will be all digital meaning it will not have any disk drive. Interestingly, the console will ship with only 512GB of SSD which sounds a little out of place in 2020. What with most modern games crossing the 100GB threshold, 512GB of storage does not exactly inspire confidence. Microsoft has not confirmed if like the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S will also support expansion cards and even if it does, will it support custom ones (like the Xbox Series X) or regular NVMe PC drives like the PS5.

Custom expansion cards will make the Xbox Series S an expensive proposition in the longer run something that will make the console stray from its key focus – affordability.

Moving on, the Xbox Series S will support up to 120fps gameplay at 1440p resolution and it will be able to upscale games to 4K – while natively supporting 4K streaming media playback. The console will also support variable rate shading and variable refresh rate, as well as Direct X ray tracing. Microsoft also touts ultra-low latency and seamless game switching on the back of its fast SSD. But most importantly, the Xbox Series S will be able to do all this at a price of $299 (roughly Rs 22,000).