Microsoft launches Xbox One X 4K HDR gaming console in India: Price, specifications, and more

Microsoft on Tuesday launched the Xbox One X, the immersive 4K gaming console having Dolby support, for the gamers at Rs 44,990 in India at an event in New Delhi. The Xbox One X was originally unveiled at the E3 2017 and will take on the PlayStation 4 Pro (PS4 Pro). The gaming console will be available online on the Microsoft India store, Amazon India, and Flipkart. It will also be available on Landmark, Croma retail stores, in addition to over 100 gaming speciality stores in India.

The Xbox One X comes with power to drive native 4K resolutions, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and Wide Color Gamut. This is the only gaming console in the world that packs the features including 4K gaming, a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, 4K streaming capabilities, High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for gaming, video, and premium audio with Dolby Atmos support. The Xbox One X comes with 8GB flash memory, and 1TB internal storage, along with a massive 12GB GDDR5 graphics memory to make the way for graphics-rich gaming. It is powered by an octa-core AMD CPU clocked at 2.3GHz, especially customised for AI and smoother gaming interactions.

With 40 percent more power than any other consoles, Xbox One X is where console gamers can play the best versions of games, the tech giant said. It is also the smallest and most feature-rich Xbox console ever, claims Microsoft. The gaming console uses advanced liquid cooling and the supercharger-style centrifugal fan to control the temperature while gaming in high-performance mode. Furthermore, the Xbox One X comes with support for DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, PCM 2.0, 5.1, and 7.1 surround. It comes with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi (along with Wi-Fi Direct), IR Blaster, USB 3.0 Ports, IR emitter, S/PDIF, and an ethernet port.

“We are delighted to offer the world’s most powerful console with access to most diverse games lineup in Xbox history, including Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Cuphead and Super Lucky’s Tale,” Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer and Devices Sales, Microsoft India, said in a statement.