Xbox Series X versus PS5: Microsoft just stole Sony’s thunder, again

Xbox Series X

Microsoft seems to be leaving no stone unturned to one-up Sony in the next-generation game console wars. After showing off literally everything about the Xbox Series X, Microsoft is also letting potential buyers know, its game console is coming very soon, possibly even before Sony’s PS5. The notify-me page for the Xbox Series X has gone live and while it still says “available Holiday 2020,” it actually serves more information than what Sony has put up on its own similar page for the PS5. The reason why that is, is because Microsoft has already revealed everything about its next game console — while Sony hasn’t.

So how did Microsoft steal Sony’s thunder again? Well if you look at the trend of how things have been, Microsoft has been very aggressive in talking about its next game console, trying to let some or the other information trickle out “curiously” just before Sony’s expected to out its own PS5 news. Sony is rumoured to be hosting a PS5 online event on June 4 where it’s said to drop “major” PS5 details. It isn’t immediately clear if Sony will finally reveal the final design of the PS5 on June 4, but a lot of chit chatter is going around the topic of PS5 games. Whether it would be PS5-exclusive titles that we’re looking at or a mix bag of games, some of which would also come to the Xbox One Series X of course, is something only time would tell.

Now even before that happens — if it happens that is — Microsoft has put up a detailed notify-me page for the Xbox Series X, with big banner promo images of its next-generation game console, inside and out, plus all the hardware that would make it click, hyping it up big time for gamers. It’s like Microsoft telling Sony (and the world) it’s ready for battle. Sony’s notify-me page for the PS5 meanwhile is as bare-bones as bare-bones gets because well, it’s still keeping its design a closely guarded secret. All it has shown is the PS5 logo and DualSense wireless controller. We know everything about its hardware, yes, but again that’s comparable with the Xbox Series X’s. Gamers around the world are waiting desperately to see what the PS5 looks like.

Sony’s PS5 may draw more crowd as and when it arrives later in the year, because of popularity and exclusive catalogue of games, but when it comes to pure marketing, we believe Microsoft is clearly taking a big leap this year. Sony, it’s your turn now.