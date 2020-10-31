Xbox boss says Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders in India sold out instantly

The company had earlier said that it would launch the product on November 19 but it later withdrew that date and is yet to announce the new launch date.

Microsoft Xbox Series S/X pre-orders went on the block and instantly got sold out in the Indian market, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed. The company had started taking the pre orders on September 22 and even before the month could end, all pre orders of the products were booked on various online selling platforms including Amazon, Flipkart among others. The sale of the Xbox Series S/X in the Indian market has seemingly taken the company by surprise with the Microsoft Executive Vice President of Gaming Phil Spencer stating in a talk show that the company had hardly ever sold its Xbox consoles in markets like India before.

The bumper sale of the Microsoft Xbox Series S/X has even put its rivals like Sony PS 5 in a tight spot and under immense pressure to deliver. While Microsoft has sold out its pre-orders, Sony has not even shared the launch plans of the Sony PlayStation 5. Considering the fact that India in particular is not a very large market for gaming consoles, Microsoft’s console sale will certainly boost the confidence of various companies in the Indian market.

In concurrence with the Indian market, the Japanese customers also bought the Xbox Series S/X with full rigour. While Spencer did not cite any numbers of the pre-orders, the company executive said that the company is still receiving orders as the pre-order sale of the Xbox Series S/X had begun globally. In contrast to Microsoft’s inability to cope up with the galloping demand for the Xbox Series S/X consoles, Sony’s PlayStation 5 has not even been able to launch the product in the market yet. The company had earlier said that it would launch the product on November 19 but it later withdrew that date and is yet to announce the new launch date.