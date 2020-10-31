  • MORE MARKET STATS

Xbox boss says Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders in India sold out instantly

By: |
October 31, 2020 8:02 PM

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S seem to be off to a blazing start in India.

The company had earlier said that it would launch the product on November 19 but it later withdrew that date and is yet to announce the new launch date.

Microsoft Xbox Series S/X pre-orders went on the block and instantly got sold out in the Indian market, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed. The company had started taking the pre orders on September 22 and even before the month could end, all pre orders of the products were booked on various online selling platforms including Amazon, Flipkart among others. The sale of the Xbox Series S/X in the Indian market has seemingly taken the company by surprise with the Microsoft Executive Vice President of Gaming Phil Spencer stating in a talk show that the company had hardly ever sold its Xbox consoles in markets like India before.

The bumper sale of the Microsoft Xbox Series S/X has even put its rivals like Sony PS 5 in a tight spot and under immense pressure to deliver. While Microsoft has sold out its pre-orders, Sony has not even shared the launch plans of the Sony PlayStation 5. Considering the fact that India in particular is not a very large market for gaming consoles, Microsoft’s console sale will certainly boost the confidence of various companies in the Indian market.

Related News

In concurrence with the Indian market, the Japanese customers also bought the Xbox Series S/X with full rigour. While Spencer did not cite any numbers of the pre-orders, the company executive said that the company is still receiving orders as the pre-order sale of the Xbox Series S/X had begun globally. In contrast to Microsoft’s inability to cope up with the galloping demand for the Xbox Series S/X consoles, Sony’s PlayStation 5 has not even been able to launch the product in the market yet. The company had earlier said that it would launch the product on November 19 but it later withdrew that date and is yet to announce the new launch date.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Xbox boss says Xbox Series X Series S pre-orders in India sold out instantly
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How many messages does WhatsApp deliver in one day? Here is what Mark Zuckerberg has to say about it
2Apple One launched in India: What is it, how to sign up, how much does it cost and all details
3Mitron TV launches ‘Atmanirbhar Apps’ to bring spotlight on homegrown apps