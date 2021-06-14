Xbox, Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021: From Starfield to Halo Infinite, all the top announcements

Here’s a look at the games set to come to Xbox this year

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2021: Microsoft Xbox held the E3 showcase on Sunday, marking its first showcase since the tech giant completed the acquisition of video game publisher Bethesda in March this year. The showcase is much anticipated among gamers, and Microsoft has indeed given quite a lot to look forward to. Details on 30 titles were shared during the showcase, and of these, 27 are set to be included with Xbox Game Pass, the monthly gaming subscription service by Microsoft that includes games for PC, Android-based mobile devices as well as consoles. The games are set to launch on Xbox Game Pass every month through to the end of the year. Moreover, Xbox Game Studios is also launching a whopping five new titles this holiday season, among which is the much anticipated Halo Infinite.

Here’s a look at the games set to come to Xbox this year:

Forza Horizon 5: The car racing video game set in Mexico is set to be released on November 9.

Halo Infinite: Next in the Halo series, Halo Infinite is a first-person shooting game by 343 Industries.

Redfall: A co-op first-person shooting game, Redfall would allow players to play individually or team up with a maximum of three friends to shoot vampires that have taken over the town.

Starfield: The game marks the first new universe announced by Bethesda Game Studios in 25 years, and it is a role-playing game set among the stars.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Set to be included with Xbox Game Pass, the game, as per Microsoft, is a mix of first-person shooter, horror and immersive sim.

Age of Empires IV: The new edition in the real-time strategy and conquest gaming series will be released on October 28.

Back 4 Blood: Another one of the co-op first-person shooter games, Back 4 Blood will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, cloud as well as console.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: The latest edition in the amateur flight simulation gaming series, which was launched 38 years ago, will be released on July 27.

Hades: Dungeon crawler video game Hades, which was launched in 2020 and became popular very quickly, is being brought to Xbox this year.

Among Us: The multiplayer game based on teamwork and betrayal, which has been an online game since its initial launch in 2018, will be brought to Xbox, including Xbox Game Pass.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon: This is a roleplaying single-player game, marking the newest main release in the Yakuza series.

Also read | Microsoft Xbox Series S review: Potentially great

Contraband: The game has been created by Avalanche Studios and has been described by Redmond as “a co-op smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan”. The game is being released with Xbox Game Pass.

Far Cry 6: The game revolves around a revolutionary group’s soldier trying to bring down a fascist dictator and the oppressive regime that he is running.

Psychonauts 2: As a part of the international psychic espionage organisation, the player’s character is required to stop a mole in the organisation from bringing back a murderous psychic villain. The game will be launched on August 25 this year.

Grounded: The survival game is being updated with several “quality-of-life improvements”.

The Outer Worlds 2: Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the game is a role playing simulation game set in outer space, and is the second in The Outer Worlds series.

Sea of Thieves: Based on Disney’s popular franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, the game’s latest edition – Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life – is an original story revolving around Captain Jack Sparrow and his crew’s adventure.

The Elder Scrolls Online: The multiplayer online simulation game is getting a “Console Enhanced” version on June 15 and it will be a free base-game update for owners of ESO.

Fallout 76: The role-playing game is set to get a new Steel Reign questline.

DOOM Eternal: The new update for DOOM Eternal including improved visuals and increased performance is set to be launched on June 29.

Battlefield 2042: Electronic Arts-published first-person shooter video game is set to be released on October 22.

Diablo II: Resurrected: The action role-playing video game will be released on September 23.

A Plague Tale: Requiem: Next in the tale of Amicia and her brother Hugo, the survival horror game is set to be released sometime next year.

Party Animals: The game is a multiplayer competitive brawler among animals, in which players can fight with or against their friends.

Twelve Minutes: The real-time interactive game is a thriller where the players would need to change their actions to break the loop of the character reliving 12 minutes again and again.

The Ascent: Another action shooter game, The Ascent is set in a cyberpunk world and can be played solo as well as co-op with online or local friends.

Atomic Heart: An action simulation game set in the alternative 1955 Soviet Union where the internet, robots and holograms already exist.

Somerville: The game is a sci-fi adventure game which looks at the “intimate repercussions of large scale conflict”.

Replaced: The Sci-fi game revolves around an artificial intelligence that is trapped in a human body against its will.

Shredders: The snowboarding game requires players to learn tricks of the activity to be able to get a wildcard entry to the snowboarding event of the year.