WWDC 2022: watchOS 9 announced with Atrial Fibrillation History, sleep stage detection, and medication tracking

Apple, at WWDC 2022, has announced watchOS 9, the next major version of watchOS coming to Apple Watch Series 4 and later, this fall. There are broadly three new updates to talk about— Atrial Fibrillation History, sleep stage detection, and medication tracking. There are some workout updates, too, in addition to four new watch faces and enhanced complications.

WATCHOS 9: TOP FEATURES COMING TO APPLE WATCH SERIES 4 AND LATER

The Apple Watch can already detect irregular heart rhythms – Atrial Fibrillation— and with watchOS 9, users will be able to track the amount of time they spent in the condition through a new feature called AFib History. The Health app will provide a breakdown of how factors like sleep and exercise might interact with their heart rhythm while at the same time allowing them to share their history with doctors. Apple has received necessary clearance from the FDA to ship the feature though availability outside of the US may vary depending on the region.

WatchOS 9 will also allow users to detect various stages of sleep while a new medications app will bring the ability to track, manage and understand medications to the Apple Watch. Users will be able to simply point their iPhone camera to add a medication. Apple will also provide drug-drug interaction alerts.

Fitness app will be now available to all iPhone users without needing an Apple Watch to get them started on their fitness journey while workout updates will bring better metrics for running.

Apple is also introducing four new watch faces with watchOS 9— Lunar, Metropolitan, Playtime, and a remastered Astronomy. Rich complications are coming to more watch faces and Siri is getting a refreshed UI. Podcasts will be available to kids via family sharing, in watchOS 9.