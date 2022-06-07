WWDC 2022: Apple announces new MacBook Air with M2 chip, revamped design, and MagSafe charging

Apple, today, announced M2, its second-generation custom-built ARM chip for the Mac at WWDC 2022. Naturally, there are new devices launching alongside to showcase the new chip. There are two of those— an all-new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh. MacBook Air with M2 price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 (Rs 1,09,900 for education). The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 starts at Rs 1,29,900 (Rs 1,19,900 for education). They will be available starting next month.

Before diving into the new laptops, let’s take a quick look at M2. The new chip is based on the second-generation 5nm technology. The M2 has an 8-core CPU consisting of four high performance cores and four high efficiency cores. This is paired with a 10-core integrated GPU. Apple claims that M2 takes “the industry-leading performance per watt of M1 even further with an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, and a 40% faster Neural Engine.” With up to 24GB of fast unified memory, M2 is being billed to deliver up to 50% more memory bandwidth than M1.

MACBOOK AIR WITH M2 SPECS, FEATURES

The MacBook Air with M2 brings a new sleek and lightweight unibody metal design which measures only 11.3mm – Apple says it has been able to achieve a 20% reduction in volume in this generation. There are two new colours, too, in addition to your more regular silver and space gray options. These are midnight and starlight.

On the front, you get a 13.6-inch “Liquid Retina” display with slim bezels and 1080p webcam up-top that’s housed inside a notch. The screen, which can peak 500nits, is 25% brighter and supports 1 billion colours.

You get two Thunderbolt ports, headphone jack, and MagSafe charging. The new MacBook Air supports 67W fast charging, too, but you’ll need to get a power adapter separately for this. Apple is also launching a 35W compact power adapter with two USB-C ports alongside that will be sold for Rs 5,800.

Elsewhere, the Magic Keyboard, onboard, features a full-height function row with Touch ID and Force Touch trackpad. Rounding off the package are a 4-speaker sound system with support for spatial audio and 3-mic array.

MACBOOK PRO 13-INCH WITH M2 SPECS, FEATURES

The 13-inch MacBook Pro remains largely unchanged from its M1-based predecessor. The design, screen, and port selection are all the same. Naturally, this is a pro-machine with active cooling and longer battery life with Apple claiming up to 20-hour video playback.