WWDC 2022: Apple announces macOS Ventura with Stage Manager multitasking and Continuity Camera

Apple, at WWDC 2022, has announced macOS Ventura, the next major version of macOS coming to most Mac devices launched in 2017 and later, this fall. There are broadly three new updates to talk about— Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and Handoff coming to FaceTime. Additionally, there are improvements coming to search in Spotlight, privacy, and productivity in Mail and Safari, even as Apple tries to “unleash the full potential of Apple silicon for years to come” with Metal 3.

MACOS VENTURA: TOP FEATURES COMING TO MAC LATER THIS FALL

Easily the most interesting new features coming to Mac with macOS Ventura is Stage Manager. This productivity tool— when enabled through the control centre— will automatically organise all your opened windows on the left keeping your currently opened task in centre. You will be able to group windows together, too, for quick switching.

Continuity Camera is a new feature that will allow Mac users to use their iPhone as a webcam wirelessly. When close, the Mac will automatically detect your iPhone camera even when it’s in sleep mode. Once connected, you will be able to use Apple’s Centre Stage and Portrait Mode features in addition to a new Studio Light feature that’s designed to illuminate the subject’s face while dimming the background. You will also be able to use your iPhone’s ultrawide-angle camera to invoke a “Desk View” to widen your field-of-view.

Apple is also bringing Handoff to FaceTime so you will be able to alternate between calls on iPhone/iPad and Mac.

Elsewhere, Spotlight is getting “smarter” so it will be able to search for items based on location, objects, or even included text through Live Text. It will allow you take actions such as running a shortcut, too.

Mail will be able to “intelligently” detects if items such as an attachment or cc’d recipient is missing from your message while also allowing you to schedule and unsend emails directly.

Safari, on the other hand, is getting a Tab Groups feature allowing for deeper collaboration. It will also support “Passkeys” even as Apple works towards a fully passwordless future.