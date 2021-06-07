WWDC 2021 kicks off today: How to watch Apple keynote live, timing and all you can expect

WWDC 2021 will kick off at 10:30 pm in India on June 7.

WWDC 2021: The Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will be kicking off later today (June 7) and just like last year, Apple will host this event virtually in the wake of a global pandemic. All new and upcoming software developments will be announced and showcased by Cupertino with an opening keynote expected to be addressed by CEO Tim Cook and other top Apple executives. Hardware announcements, although rare, cannot be totally ruled out.

WWDC 2021 will be a five-day event where 200 sessions will be conducted allowing developers to learn new aspects. During the event, the Cupertino-based company is also expected to unveil new versions of tvOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS. Speculation is rife that Apple may also announce its next-generation MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021.

WWDC 2021: How and when to watch Apple keynote live

The Worldwide Developer Conference is set to begin at 10 am PDT, which is around 10:30pm IST today (June 7). The livestream will be available from Apple’s campus in California and interested people can watch it live via Apple’s YouTube channel. The streaming will also take place on Apple.com website, Apple TV app as well as the Apple Developer app.

WWDC 2021: What to expect

Apple will introduce iOS 15 for iPhone users at WWDC 2021. The new update is expected to have an upgraded notification experience along with an all-new iMessage. The new iOS version is also expected to bring some changes around privacy.

Similarly, iPadOS 15 is also pegged to be introduced at the developer conference. The WWDC keynote is likely to focus on iPadOS 15 changes aimed at the homescreen that can align easily with Apple’s new hardware. The latest updates with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 may also bring some new accessibility features.

Also Read: Exclusive | The story of Wysa: How an Indian startup built a mental health chatbot for the world

Apple is also set to bring macOS 12 for MacBook, iMac, and Mac users this year with some additional improvements. To be sure, no major changes to the macOS are expected this time. Apple Watch users should get watchOS 8 updates during the keynote. The software is likely to come with changes pertaining to fitness tracking. The company might throw in some new features that can be used to enhance user experience.

The company rolled out Apple TV 4K hardware in April this year. Therefore, it is possible that users will get tvOS 15 as a new software version. This may have some enhancements around a better content playback experience. Apart from this, Apple is said to be bringing a dedicated operating system for its connected devices and homeOS is likely the name. This offering is expected to act as a software solution for the HomePod Mini along with other Apple devices.

Also Read: Divine intervention: How two Indian women are helping mothers ‘thrive’ with little help from Apple

Meanwhile, Apple reportedly will also bring a new line up of next-generation MacBook Pro models where the models may come in 14- and 16-inch screen versions. The features are expected to include a flatter design and Apple Silicon.