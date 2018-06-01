WWDC 2018: Apple iPhone SE 2 to be launched at big conference? What we know so far

Apple is planning four iPhone models this year

Apple is expected to release at least three iPhone models in September this year that will massively borrow the design from the iPhone X, which was released last year. Besides, there have been speculations that the Cupertino-based giant will launch the successor to last year’s iPhone SE – the iPhone SE 2 at the next week’s WWDC.

However, a recent Bloomberg report said that Apple is not planning any hardware launches this time at the conference, to focus more on the software and AR capabilities of iOS. While this information shows that Apple may be going away from its traditional WWDC hardware launches, a new report contradicts Bloomberg’s report to claim that Apple will indeed launch the iPhone SE 2 in June, with the other three iPhone models scheduled for the September event later this year.

According to a report on Forbes, Apple is planning four iPhone models this year – an iPhone SE 2 in June and three new iPhone models in September. The three iPhone models that are expected to be unveiled later this year include a second-generation iPhone X, an iPhone X Plus with a larger size, and a smaller iPhone X model targeted at the lower price spectrum. The iPhone SE 2 is seemingly the closest launch that Apple may announce at the WWDC starting on June 4.

While previous reports have said that iPhone SE 2 will look like the iPhone X but in a smaller body, this new report claims that the iPhone SE 2 will not be anything new – with the same iPhone SE design. The report further says that it is not known whether the iPhone SE 2 will source its internals such as the processor, cameras, and other key specifications from the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8. However, the iPhone SE 2 will be dearer than the iPhone SE, according to the report.

So far, it has been reported that Apple is ditching LCD display for better and less power consuming OLED displays for all the three iPhone models that will be announced in September this year. The iPhone X Plus will have a display of 6 inches and cost north of $550 (roughly Rs 37,000). the report claims that this model will cost equal to the price of iPhone 8. The company is also widely expected to equip all the iPhone models with wireless charging.