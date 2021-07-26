Wurkr: Creating virtual office spaces

Annil Chandel, CEO, Wurkr

By Srinath Srinivasan

Video calling applications have become a norm today for any business. A lot of video calling products offer meetings and private links for employee collaboration, but the experience has been limited to video calls, texts and screen sharing remains. Wurkr aims to solve this lack of experience online by creating a virtual office space where employees can co-work, interact, visit rooms and move from one place to another with their colleagues just like in a brick-and-mortar office.

As the world continues to operate on hybrid working models and work from anywhere has taken off in the last one year, the platform has seen over 2,98,000 users register with them. “The pandemic indeed drove our business last year but even before that for someone working from anywhere or while travelling, video calls never provided the in-office experience. Today, we have solutions that are largely overlooked by big players in the market, which offer the in-office experience,” says Annil Chandel, CEO, Wurkr.

Depending on the plan the users choose, the platform offers them a fixed number of rooms which can be used to set up an office. “When you are in an office, you can look around, see where your colleagues are. You can see which room is free or who is in those rooms. We aim to recreate the same surroundings online,” says Chandel.

The startup aims to let users create their own virtual office space, wherein one will be able to design, arrange and plan their own buildings and move items much like a virtual reality world. “By providing a virtual office space to conduct those meetings online, we indirectly save travelling costs, remove tiredness and stress from employees and reduce environmental pollution,” says Chandel.

The startup has closed a seed funding of $1.4 million during the pandemic. A lot of that funding has been invested in R&D. “Our development teams in Bengaluru have developed the virtual spaces,” says Chandel. “We will soon roll out AI based receptionists wherein an employee can walk into a virtual office and interact with this virtual person just like a real time office. We also aim to consolidate various branches of a business spread across geographies into virtual buildings so one employee from one branch can walk into another branch virtually and experience that particular office space,” he adds.

The startup plans to raise more money to innovate and expand while the demand for virtual communication channels keep increasing. “There is a behavioural shift happening. Organisations themselves are investing in products like ours,” he says.

The startup also recognises the growing number of competitors and big players who are already there and does not want to get lost in the noise. “It is all about experience. We can segment our customers and educate them very much but it is only when they use our product first hand, they are going to pay. That is our immediate focus,” says Chandel.