Would you get Jio GigaFiber before others? Report says it will be launched in these 29 cities first

Jio GigaFiber will roll out on a broad scale initially to 29 cities
Jio GigaFiber rollout in underway pan India, however, many people who showed interest for Reliance Jio’s broadband service back in August by registering on the company website are still waiting for the installation process to begin. While the Mukesh Ambani-owned ISP said that the priority will be given to the areas that have the most number of registrations, the list of cities that will be eligible for the initial rollout is out.
According to some reports that surfaced recently, Jio GigaFiber will roll out on a broad scale initially to 29 cities. This is not an official confirmation from the company as Reliance Jio is yet to announce any timelines for the rollout. Here’s the list of the cities that will see the Jio GigaFiber services roll out first:
- Chennai
- Bengaluru
- Kanpur
- Lucknow
- Allahabad
- Agra
- Ghaziabad
- Meerut
- Faridabad
- Chandigarh
- Amritsar
- Ludhiana
- Indore
- Bhopal
- Rajkot
- Srinagar
- Guwahati
- Jodhpur
- Raipur
- Ranchi
- Patna
- Kota
- Solapur
- Thane
- Pune
- Nashik
- Nagpur
- Madurai
- Coimbatore
While this list is seemingly a preemptive plan of action for the rollout of Jio GigaFiber services. Ever since the Jio GigaFiber broadband plans were leaked on the Internet, leading players such as Airtel, BSNL, You Broadband, ACT Fibernet, and many others have begun offering dollops of benefits including uncapped data at the same price.
