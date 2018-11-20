Would you get Jio GigaFiber before others? Report says it will be launched in these 29 cities first

Jio GigaFiber said to launch in these 29 cities first

Jio GigaFiber rollout in underway pan India, however, many people who showed interest for Reliance Jio’s broadband service back in August by registering on the company website are still waiting for the installation process to begin. While the Mukesh Ambani-owned ISP said that the priority will be given to the areas that have the most number of registrations, the list of cities that will be eligible for the initial rollout is out.

According to some reports that surfaced recently, Jio GigaFiber will roll out on a broad scale initially to 29 cities. This is not an official confirmation from the company as Reliance Jio is yet to announce any timelines for the rollout. Here’s the list of the cities that will see the Jio GigaFiber services roll out first:

Chennai

Bengaluru

Kanpur

Lucknow

Allahabad

Agra

Ghaziabad

Meerut

Faridabad

Chandigarh

Amritsar

Ludhiana

Indore

Bhopal

Rajkot

Srinagar

Guwahati

Jodhpur

Raipur

Ranchi

Patna

Kota

Solapur

Thane

Pune

Nashik

Nagpur

Madurai

Coimbatore

While this list is seemingly a preemptive plan of action for the rollout of Jio GigaFiber services. Ever since the Jio GigaFiber broadband plans were leaked on the Internet, leading players such as Airtel, BSNL, You Broadband, ACT Fibernet, and many others have begun offering dollops of benefits including uncapped data at the same price.