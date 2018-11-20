Would you get Jio GigaFiber before others? Report says it will be launched in these 29 cities first

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 8:37 PM

Jio GigaFiber will roll out on a broad scale initially to 29 cities

Jio GigaFiber said to launch in these 29 cities first

Jio GigaFiber rollout in underway pan India, however, many people who showed interest for Reliance Jio’s broadband service back in August by registering on the company website are still waiting for the installation process to begin. While the Mukesh Ambani-owned ISP said that the priority will be given to the areas that have the most number of registrations, the list of cities that will be eligible for the initial rollout is out.

Read | Reliance Jio becomes India’s 1st carrier to launch international roaming VoLTE services: How and where to avail

According to some reports that surfaced recently, Jio GigaFiber will roll out on a broad scale initially to 29 cities. This is not an official confirmation from the company as Reliance Jio is yet to announce any timelines for the rollout. Here’s the list of the cities that will see the Jio GigaFiber services roll out first:

  • Chennai
  • Bengaluru
  • Kanpur
  • Lucknow
  • Allahabad
  • Agra
  • Ghaziabad
  • Meerut
  • Faridabad
  • Chandigarh
  • Amritsar
  • Ludhiana
  • Indore
  • Bhopal
  • Rajkot
  • Srinagar
  • Guwahati
  • Jodhpur
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Patna
  • Kota
  • Solapur
  • Thane
  • Pune
  • Nashik
  • Nagpur
  • Madurai
  • Coimbatore

While this list is seemingly a preemptive plan of action for the rollout of Jio GigaFiber services. Ever since the Jio GigaFiber broadband plans were leaked on the Internet, leading players such as Airtel, BSNL, You Broadband, ACT Fibernet, and many others have begun offering dollops of benefits including uncapped data at the same price.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Would you get Jio GigaFiber before others? Report says it will be launched in these 29 cities first
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition