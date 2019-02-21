Worried about Facebook tracking your location on Android? Here’s what you need to do

Facebook is releasing a new feature on its Android app which allows users to put a stop the social media platform from tracking your location even when the app is not in use.

Although this function is already built into Apple phones, allowing users to limit whether the app can keep a track on your location on any time, it is only when the user has the app in use or never at all.

Facebook keeps a track of your location information to push targeted ads and also show the user events nearby and also identify the location they are logging in from. The social media platform also stores a copy of the user’s location data, CNBC reports.

Users have to enable Location History for Facebook manually in order to let Facebook track them in the first place, however, users may have inadvertently done this while using a feature like location tagging for their photos.

You can put a stop to Facebook using your location on Android devices even when the app is not in use.

Here is what you need to do –

-Tap open Facebook on your Android device.

-Now, select “Manage Settings.”

-Tap the background location to the “off” option.

However, users must note that the update is still being rolled out, so many may not see the notification yet. But users can still shut down the access to Facebook tracking their phone location, even when the app is in use.

-Select the settings menu and then choose Settings & Privacy.

-Tap Privacy Shortcuts

-Select Manage your location settings.

-Turn off location tracking

Users who own an iPhone can stop Facebook — or any other app for that matter — from tracking you through your device.

-Select Settings

-Choose “Privacy”

-Open “Location Services.”

Turn off Location Services; this will completely stop all apps from using your device location

Manage settings from app to app, click each app and select “While Using” or “Never”. Set apps to “never” who don’t need location to provide you services and select “while using” for those apps that need you to provide those services, for example, location on photos