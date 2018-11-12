World’s first four-camera phone Samsung Galaxy A9 could launch in India this month

Samsung Galaxy A9 will come with larger and wider 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display for the immersive viewing experience.
Samsung India will introduce Galaxy A9 – its first smartphone with quadruple primary (rear) camera system – this month that is going to be aggressively priced to take on the leader OnePlus 6T, industry sources said on Monday.
The premium-segment smartphone is likely to come in two variants – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB – both expandable up to 512GB.
The device has vertically stacked four cameras consisting of an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 24-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor at the back.
Samsung Galaxy A9 will come with larger and wider 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display for the immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by Octa-core Snapdragon 660 and will house an ergonomic design with a 3D glass-curved back. Samsung globally launched Galaxy A9 in Malaysia last month.
