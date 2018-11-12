World’s first four-camera phone Samsung Galaxy A9 could launch in India this month

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 8:50 PM

Samsung Galaxy A9 will come with larger and wider 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display for the immersive viewing experience.

Samsung Galaxy A9 is the world’s first smartphone to feature four cameras

Samsung India will introduce Galaxy A9 – its first smartphone with quadruple primary (rear) camera system – this month that is going to be aggressively priced to take on the leader OnePlus 6T, industry sources said on Monday.

The premium-segment smartphone is likely to come in two variants – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB – both expandable up to 512GB.

The device has vertically stacked four cameras consisting of an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 24-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor at the back.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Samsung Galaxy A9 will come with larger and wider 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display for the immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by Octa-core Snapdragon 660 and will house an ergonomic design with a 3D glass-curved back. Samsung globally launched Galaxy A9 in Malaysia last month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. World’s first four-camera phone Samsung Galaxy A9 could launch in India this month
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition