World’s first Artificial Intelligence news anchor debuts in China

By: | Published: November 10, 2018 7:34 AM

The world's first artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor made "his" debut at the ongoing fifth World Internet Conference in east China's Zhejiang province.

The world’s first Artificial Intelligence TV news anchor resembles a male human anchor and has the voice and facial expressions of a real person. (YouTube)

The world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor made “his” debut at the ongoing fifth World Internet Conference in east China’s Zhejiang province. AI is a way of making a machine or a software ‘think’ and ‘demonstrate’ intelligently in a manner similar to humans.

The AI news anchor has a male image with a voice, facial expressions and actions of a real person. “He” learns from live broadcasting videos by himself and can read texts as naturally as a professional news anchor, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The AI news anchor was jointly developed by Xinhua and the Chinese search engine company, Sogou.com. According to Xinhua, “he” has become a member of its reporting team and can work 24 hours a day on its official website and various social media platforms, reducing news production costs and improving efficiency.

In 2015, China’s Shanghai Dragon TV had “employed” a robot as a weather reporter on its live breakfast show, which evoked concerns among Chinese television anchors that in near future machines may threaten their jobs.

