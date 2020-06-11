Workplace woes: Why learning to use new digital tools matters

A full third of office workers globally fear their current roles will advance past their current skills, and 25% worry about losing their job due to automation.

Enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) software company, UiPath, surveyed office workers from around the world and uncovered that nearly half worry they will be out of a job within five years because their skills will be outdated. Because of this, 86% of respondents say they wish their employer offered opportunities to acquire new skills (reskilling) and 83% say they wish their employer gave them more opportunities to enhance their current skills (upskilling).

The UiPath survey was designed to understand how office workers around the world believe technology is changing valued skillsets, whether they have opportunities to upskill and reskill, and how training opportunities impact job satisfaction and perceived job security. The survey of 4,500 office workers across the US, UK, France, Germany, India, and Singapore, uncovered that nearly all (91%) of office workers believe their employers should be more willing to invest in digital and technology skills training for their employees.

A full third of office workers globally fear their current roles will advance past their current skills, and 25% worry about losing their job due to automation. Most office workers (83%) globally would feel more secure in their job if their employer offered opportunities to learn new skills. Formal training could help lessen employee anxiety about learning to use new digital tools on their own.

According to the survey, 58% of respondents feel “somewhat” to “strongly” intimidated when they need to learn how to use new technology, and in the US that number jumps to 68%. Surprisingly, the younger a worker is, the more intimidated they are about learning to use new technologies.

Eighty percent of workers globally believe they would be more productive if they learned new skills. In addition to driving greater business outputs, employees who receive skills training are generally more inclined to stay at their jobs; 88% of workers say they would be more willing to continue working at a company that offered upskilling and reskilling opportunities.