Working from home? These data plans from Reliance Jio are ideal for you; check details

With the internet becoming a necessity for being able to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, Reliance Jio has come with some data plans for its users. Jio has launched multiple prepaid plans ranging from Rs 149 to Rs 4,999. With varied needs of the customers, it becomes quite confusing to opt for the right recharge plan. In this article, we will explain the benefits and corresponding recharge cost for some of the most popular Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans.

Rs 149 Jio plan

The plan provides 1 GB of 4G internet data everyday for a period of 24 days. Like most Jio plans, this recharge also provides the unlimited calling between the Jio customers for the period of 24 days. A total of 5 hours of net talk time from Jio to non-Jio customers is also provided under this plan. Sending mobile messages has become passe in the age of chatting apps but it would be pertinent to know that the plan also provides 100 free messages every day.

Rs 199 Jio plan

This plan has the validity of 28 days and increases the internet daily data limit to 1.5 GB a day. The plan, in comparison to the Rs 149 plan, also increases the Jio to non Jio talktime from 600 odd minutes to 1000 odd minutes. Shelling out an extra Rs 50 does not sound a bad deal when compared with the benefits provided under Rs 149 plan. Complimentary subscription of the Jio app is also provided in this plan.

Rs 399 Jio plan

Prepaid plans in this range are for those who don’t want to get bothered with their expired plan after every month’s time. The plan offers 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 56 days. Jio to non-Jio phone calling talk time is also considerably larger at 2000 minutes. The plan also offers 100 messages across the country and complimentary subscription to the Jio app.

Rs 444 Jio plan

An increase of another 0.5 GB of internet data is what makes this plan attractive. Users will get the 2GB internet data for a period of 56 days. All other services provided under the Rs 444 Jio plan remain akin to those provided under Rs 399 plan.

Rs 599 plan

Expending close to Rs 600 for this plan may sound attractive to those interested in getting their phone recharged for 3 months at one go. The plan provides 2 GB of 4G data every day for a period of 84 days. 3000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio talk time is also provided in this recharge plan by the company.

Rs 999 plan

This plan heightens the daily provision of the internet to 3 GB. Customers who do binge-watching and extensive surfing can avail this plan which provides 3 GB data a day for a period of 84 days. Other services and features in this plan remain the same as those provided in the 599 plan.

Rs 2599 plan

A complete year pack of Rs 2 GB data per day is the main attraction for this recharge plan, users can enjoy the services of Jio throughout the year by going for this plan. Apart from the daily 2 GB data limit, users will also get the surplus 10 GB data in this plan which they can bring in their use as per their convenience. The plan offers 12000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio talk time in this plan.